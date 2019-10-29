Justice SA Bobde appointed next CJI, to take oath on November 18

President Ram Nath Kovind, on October 29, approved the appointment of Sharad Arvind Bobde as the 47th Chief Justice of India.

The Warrant of Appointment was signed by President Kovind and a formal notification is expected shortly, sources told news agency PTI.

Justice Bobde, 63, will take oath on November 18. Current CJI Ranjan Gogoi’s term is set to end on November 17.

CJI-designate Bobde is expected to have a tenure of one year and five months and will retire on April 23, 2021.

On October 18, CJI Gogoi had recommended Bobde as his successor, as per convention. Justice Bobde is currently the senior-most judge in the top court after the CJI.