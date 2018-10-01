App
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2018 06:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Justice Ranjan Gogoi praises outgoing CJI Dipak Misra

Justice Gogoi, who will be sworn-in as the CJI on October 3, said Justice Misra was a remarkable judge.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Chief Justice of India-Designate, Justice Ranjan Gogoi praised the outgoing CJI Dipak Misra saying that his greatest contribution has been to civil liberties, and cited his recent verdicts in this regard.

Justice Gogoi, who will be sworn-in as the CJI on October 3, said Justice Misra was a remarkable judge.

He said that "if we fail in endeavour to hold true to our Constitutional ideals, we will continue to kill, hate each other", and added that the judges in the Supreme Court are all committed and they will remain committed.

"We live in times when what we should eat, wear have stopped being little things of our personal lives," Justice Gogoi said while addressing the farewell function for the CJI.
tags #Current Affairs #India

