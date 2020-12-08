Justice Rajesh Bindal appointed as Acting Chief Justice of Jammu & Kashmir High Court

Justice Rajesh Bindal has been appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of the Jammu & Kashmir High Court.

He will take charge from Chief Justice Gita Mittal who demitted her office on December 8.

"In exercise of the power conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Justice Rajesh Bindal, senior-most Judge of Common High Court for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and and Union Territory of Ladakh, to perform the duties of the office of Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from 9th December, 2020 consequent upon the retirement of Kumari Justice Gita Mittal, Chief Justice, Common High Court for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh," the notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice said.

"My life experiences have shown that whenever God closes one window, he opens palace doors for you," Justice Mittal said in her speech.

"I truly believe that. I'm sure another door will open for me tomorrow," she added.