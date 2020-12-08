PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Justice Rajesh Bindal appointed as Acting Chief Justice of Jammu & Kashmir High Court

Justice Rajesh Bindal, senior-most Judge of Common High Court for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and and Union Territory of Ladakh, will perform the duties of the office of Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from December 9

Moneycontrol News
Dec 8, 2020 / 06:56 PM IST
Justice Rajesh Bindal has been appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of the Jammu & Kashmir High Court.

Justice Rajesh Bindal has been appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of the Jammu & Kashmir High Court.

Justice Rajesh Bindal has been appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of the Jammu & Kashmir High Court.

He will take charge from Chief Justice Gita Mittal who demitted her office on December 8.

"In exercise of the power conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Justice Rajesh Bindal, senior-most Judge of Common High Court for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and and Union Territory of Ladakh, to perform the duties of the office of Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from 9th December, 2020 consequent upon the retirement of Kumari Justice Gita Mittal, Chief Justice, Common High Court for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh," the notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice said.

"My life experiences have shown that whenever God closes one window, he opens palace doors for you," Justice Mittal said in her speech.

"I truly believe that. I'm sure another door will open for me tomorrow," she added.

Close
Watch the Full Court Reference at the Jammu & Kashmir High Court here
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Jammu & Kashmir High Court #Justice Rajesh Bindal
first published: Dec 8, 2020 06:56 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.