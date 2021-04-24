MARKET NEWS

Justice NV Ramana sworn in as 48th Chief Justice of India

PTI
April 24, 2021 / 12:02 PM IST
Justice NV Ramana sworn in as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court (Image: ANI)

Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana was sworn in as the 48th Chief Justice of India by President Ram Nath Kovind on April 24.

Justice Ramana took the oath at a brief ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad were among those present at the ceremony.

Justice Ramana took the oath in English in the name of God.
TAGS: #India #Justice NV Ramana #Law #Legal #SC
