you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2020 06:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Justice Muralidhar delivers last verdict as Delhi High Court judge

The Delhi violence case, which has been adjourned till April 13, will now be heard by a bench headed by Chief Justice DN Patel.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Justice S Muralidhar (Image: Twitter)
Justice S Muralidhar (Image: Twitter)

Delhi High Court judge Justice S Muralidhar, pronounced his last judgement with Justice V Kameswar Rao, before leaving for Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Announcing that this would be his last judicial act in Delhi High Court, he gave his verdict in a reserved case on February 27, reported the Hindustan Times.

Notably, Justice Muralidhar’s transfer notice came late on February 26 from the Centre in an order signed by President Ramnath Kovind. While his transfer was suggested by the Supreme Court Collegium on February 12 itself, Opposition parties hit out at the Centre for the haste with which it was executed after he had pulled up the Delhi Police for the ongoing violence.

Close

The Congress slammed the ruling BJP at the Centre, dubbing it the saffron party’s “classic hit-and-run injustice”, while Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said this was BJP’s “politics of revenge”.

The Delhi High Court was hearing petitions on the clashes in Delhi that started off as demonstrations in favour of and against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) before getting a communal undertone.

While hearing the case, Justice Muralidhar had rapped Delhi Police for not taking action against politicians who had delivered incendiary speeches that might have triggered the riots in north east Delhi.

The Delhi violence case, which has been adjourned till April 13, will now be heard by a bench headed by Chief Justice DN Patel.

 
First Published on Feb 27, 2020 06:13 pm

tags #Delhi #Delhi High Court

