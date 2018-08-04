App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 04, 2018 01:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Justice Geeta Mittal becomes first woman judge to lead J&K High Court

According to separate Law Ministry notifications, Justice Rajendra Menon, the chief justice of the Patna High Court, has been posted as the new chief justice of the Delhi HC.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Justice Geeta Mittal was on Saturday appointed as the Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, becoming the first woman judge in the history to head it. Justice Mittal was till now the Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.

Yesterday, Sindhu Sharma became the first woman judge of the Jammu and Kashmir HC.

According to separate Law Ministry notifications, Justice Rajendra Menon, the chief justice of the Patna High Court, has been posted as the new chief justice of the Delhi HC.

In a series of other appointments, Justice Kalpesh Satyendra Jhaveri, a judge of the Rajasthan HC, has been elevated as the chief justice of the Orissa HC. He replaces Justice Vineet Saran, who has been elevated to the Supreme Court.

related news

Justice Annirudha Bose, a judge of the Calcutta HC, has been elevated as the chief justice of the Jharkhand HC.

An earlier recommendation of the Supreme Court collegium to appoint Justice Bose as the chief justice of the Delhi HC was turned down by the government, citing lack of experience of the judge to head a high-profile HC.

Justice Vijaya K Tahilramani, a judge of the Bombay HC, has been elevated as the chief justice of the Madras HC. She succeeds Justice Indira Banerjee, who has been elevated to the top court.

Justice M K Shah of the Gujarat HC has been elevated as chief justice of the Patna HC as the incumbent, Justice Menon, will now head the Delhi HC.

Justice Hrishikesh Roy of the Kerala HC has been elevated as its chief justice.
First Published on Aug 4, 2018 01:14 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Jammu and Kashmir

most popular

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.