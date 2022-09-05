English
    Justice Duraiswamy appointed acting CJ of Madras High Court

    Justice M Duraiswamy, the senior-most judge of the Madras High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice, with effect from September 13

    PTI
    September 05, 2022 / 07:32 PM IST

    Justice M Duraiswamy, the senior most judge, was appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, in lieu of sitting Chief Justice M N Bhandari, who is due to retire on September 12.

    According to a press communiqué, in exercise of the power conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution, the President appointed Justice M Duraiswamy, the senior-most judge of the Madras High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice, with effect from September 13 consequent upon the superannuation of Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari, Chief Justice, Madras High Court.
    PTI
    first published: Sep 5, 2022 07:32 pm
