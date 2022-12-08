 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Justice Chandrachud takes key judicial, administrative decisions in his first month as CJI

Dec 08, 2022 / 12:53 PM IST

Justice Chandrachud, who has been credited with taking steps for digitisation of the judiciary, gave a green signal for operationalising an online RTI portal and making available an updated android version 2.0 of SC mobile application.

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, who was sworn into office in November, will remain in office till November 10, 2024

In his first month in office, Justice D Y Chandrachud has taken several key judicial and administrative decisions having a far-reaching impact such as deciding to examine the right to marriage of gay couples and ordering protection of an area in Varanasi's Gyanvapi complex where a 'shivling' was claimed to have been found.

The Chief Justice of India has also attempted to streamline the listing of cases by giving primacy to bail petitions and matrimonial transfer cases and decided that every apex court bench will hear 10 such pleas each before starting regular proceedings.

Besides, Justice Chandrachud has also decided to set up four special benches to hear criminal appeals, direct and indirect tax and land acquisition matters and motor accident claim cases respectively.

Justice Chandrachud was sworn in as the 50th CJI by President Droupadi Murmu on November 9.

Born on November 11, 1959, Justice Chandrachud studied in St Stephen's College and the Campus Law Centre before going to Harvard. He was elevated to the top court on May 13, 2016.