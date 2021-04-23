Justice Bobde wanted Shah Rukh Khan to mediate in Ayodhya dispute: SCBA chief in CJI farewell

President Ram Nath Kovind administers the oath of office to Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde after he was appointed as the 47th Chief Justice of India (CJI) at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi-Nov 18, 2019 (PTI)

During the farewell of Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde on April 23, Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) chief Vikas Singh said the outgoing CJI wanted Shah Rukh Khan to mediate the Ayodhya temple-mosque dispute.

According to Singh, he had reached out to Khan after being asked to by Justice Bobde. The actor had even agreed to mediate but the plan eventually did not work out, he said at the virtual farewell ceremony.

"Justice Bobde asked me whether Shah Rukh Khan was willing to mediate in the Ayodhya dispute. I spoke with SRK and he was happy to be in the mediation but unfortunately, mediation did not work," NDTV quoted him as saying.

The apex court had, in March 2019, formed a three-member mediation panel to find a solution to the Ayodhya dispute. The members of the panel were former SC judge FMI Kalifulla, spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravishankar and senior lawyer Sriram Panchu.

After the mediation panel could not convince the contesting parties to find an out-of-court settlement, then CJI Ranjan Gogoi decided to proceed with the final set of hearings to pronounce a judgment in the land dispute case.

The verdict was announced in November 9, 2019, with the court allowing the construction of Ram temple on the contested site and ordering the authorities to provide a five-acre alternative land for a mosque to the Muslim side.

Justice Bobde, who took oath as the CJI on November 18, 2019, was part of the apex court bench that ruled on the Ayodhya dispute.

His tenure as the Chief Justice ended on April 23, 2021, and Justice NV Ramana has been appointed as the successor.