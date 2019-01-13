App
Last Updated : Jan 13, 2019 09:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Justice AK Sikri withdraws consent to govt offer to nominate him to CSAT

Sources close to the second senior-most judge after the Chief Justice of India told PTI that the consent was withdrawn on the evening of January 13 when the judge wrote to the government.

Justice AK Sikri on January 13 withdrew his consent to a government offer to nominate him for president/member in the London-based Commonwealth Secretariat Arbitral Tribunal (CSAT).

Sources close to the second senior-most judge after the Chief Justice of India told PTI that the consent was withdrawn on the evening of January 13 when the judge wrote to the government.

"The government had approached him for the assignment last month. He gave his consent. The job required attending two to three hearing per year and came without emoluments," the sources said.
First Published on Jan 13, 2019 08:56 pm

