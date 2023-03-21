 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Just 24% of companies surveyed in India ready to defend cybersecurity threats: Cisco study

PTI
Mar 21, 2023 / 12:33 PM IST

Cisco, in a separate announcement, said it aims to train 500,000 cybersecurity professionals over 3 years across India.

Just 24 per cent of organisations surveyed in India have the 'mature' level of readiness needed to be resilient against the modern cybersecurity risks, according to a new Cisco study released on Tuesday.

Cisco's first-ever Cybersecurity Readiness Index highlighted where businesses are doing well and where cybersecurity readiness gaps will widen if global business and security leaders don't take action.

Underlining that readiness is critical, the Cisco study revealed that 90 per cent respondents said they expect a cybersecurity incident to disrupt their business in the next 12 to 24 months.