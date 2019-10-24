Julana Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Julana Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Julana is an Assembly constituency in Jind district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Haryana Poll Julana Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 77.58% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 76.11% in 2009.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Parminder Singh Dhull won this seat by a margin of 22806 votes, which was 18.36% of the total votes polled. INLD polled a total of 124219 votes.