    Judiciary, legislature, executive need to work in tandem to solve larger issues: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

    Emphasising that he respects the "Lakshman Rekha", the law minister said judiciary, legislature and executive are different organs of the same State and they need to work seamlessly to serve a common purpose.

    PTI
    August 15, 2022 / 01:48 PM IST
    File image

    Judiciary, legislature and executive face unique challenges but they will have to work together to solve the problems of a vast country like India, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said on August 15.

    Speaking at the 75th Independence Day celebrations organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association in the apex court complex, he said it is easy to criticise or make sweeping comments against the system unless one feels the pinch.

    "No country faces the challenges which India is facing. It is very easy to pass comments saying legislature, executive and judiciary should do that and this, and how judiciary should end pendency in two years.. It is very easy to make sweeping comments but it’s not easy unless you go inside and feel the pinch. If we don’t understand each other, we will never be able to face the problem of this country. We will have to come together. There is no excuse…," Rijiju said.

    Emphasising that he respects the "Lakshman Rekha", the law minister said judiciary, legislature and executive are different organs of the same State and they need to work seamlessly to serve a common purpose.

    "There is nothing wrong in someone occupying a constitutional post and fighting for its independence. But sometimes, you have to understand about the story on the other side of the fence," he said.

    Rijiju said he has been in Parliament for long and people question him about the pendency of cases and delay in delivery of justice. "Why are so many issues being discussed on social and electronic media? They question me and at times, I become helpless because I can’t answer in definite terms as I respect judiciary. I could also speak like others but I know I have to follow the Lakshman Rekha which I will never dare to cross," he said.

    Rijiju said the executive has a larger responsibility and that it is difficult for the judiciary to perform in isolation without the proactive role of the government.
    PTI
    Tags: #76th Independence Day #executive #Independence Day 2022 #Judiciary #legislature #Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju
    first published: Aug 15, 2022 01:48 pm
