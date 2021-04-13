English
Judge who gave Babri case verdict appointed as UP's Deputy Lokayukta

As a judge of special CBI court, Surendra Kumar Yadav had on September 30, 2020 acquitted all the accused in the case of demolition of Babri mosque in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992.

PTI
April 13, 2021 / 07:53 AM IST
(Image: Pixabay)

Retired judge Surendra Kumar Yadav, who gave the verdict in the high-profile Babri mosque demolition case last year, took oath as an Up-lokayukta in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

As a judge of special CBI court, Yadav had on September 30, 2020 acquitted all the 32 accused, including BJP veterans LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh, in the case of demolition of Babri mosque in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992.

"Yadav was appointed as third 'up-lokayukta' by the Governor on April 6. On Monday, Yadav was administered oath by Lokayukta Sanjay Mishra in the presence of other senior officers," an official statement said here.

The anti-corruption watchdog comprises the Lokayukta and three 'up-lokayuktas'.

The other two up-lokayuktas are Shambu Singh Yadav, who was appointed on August 4, 2016, and Dinesh Kumar Singh, who was appointed on June 6, 2020.

The tenure of an up-lokayukta is eight years.

The Lokayukta is from a non-political background and functions as a statutory authority probing cases primarily related to corruption, government mismanagement, or abuse of power by public servants or ministers.
PTI
TAGS: #India #Uttar Pradesh
first published: Apr 13, 2021 07:53 am

