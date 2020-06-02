App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 02:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

JSW Steel's crude steel output falls over 14% in May

However, on month-on-month basis the production in May was 122 percent higher compared to 5.63 LT in April 2020, which was about 60 percent lower compared to 13.90 LT crude steel JSW Steel had produced in April 2019.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JSW Steel has registered a fall of over 14 percent in its crude steel production at 12.48 lakh tonne (LT) during May 2020. The company had produced about 14.53 LT of crude steel during the same month in 2019.

However, on month-on-month basis the production in May was 122 percent higher compared to 5.63 LT in April 2020, which was about 60 percent lower compared to 13.90 LT crude steel JSW Steel had produced in April 2019.

"JSW Steel Limited ramped up its capacity utilisation in May 2020 to an average of 83 percent from 38 percent in the month of April 2020. The crude steel production achieved for May 2020 was at 12.48 LT showing growth of 122 percent over April 2020," JSW Steel said in a statement.

Close

On March 25, the company had informed about its decision to scale down production during the lockdown announced due to the coronavirus pandemic.

related news

The company is now aiming to improve capacity utilisation gradually in the coming months, it added.

JSW Steel has a presence in sectors such as steel, energy, infrastructure, cement and sports.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 02:06 pm

tags #Business #crude steel #India #JSW Steel #Market news

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 impact | Pharma, medical health equipment companies may drive demand for commercial spaces

COVID-19 impact | Pharma, medical health equipment companies may drive demand for commercial spaces

'Delhi Corona' app launched, to give info about bed availability

'Delhi Corona' app launched, to give info about bed availability

Business Insight | What Moody's latest rating reveals about state of Indian economy

Business Insight | What Moody's latest rating reveals about state of Indian economy

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.