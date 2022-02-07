MARKET NEWS

    JSCL signs pact for development of Apsara Road 'High Street'

    PTI
    February 07, 2022 / 08:32 PM IST
    Representative image

    Aiming to develop street, walkability experience and connectivity for citizens, Jammu Smart City Ltd (JSCL) on Monday signed a pact for the development of Apsara road 'High Street' Gole market area along with the adjoining roads, an official said. The Rs 50-crore development project, under the Smart City programme of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), will enhance the aesthetics of the road and improve the social as well as the economic condition of the community around it, the official said.

    The Apsara Road is one of the popular commercial and institutional areas of Jammu city and is surrounded by residential colonies like Preet Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Jeewan Nagar, Nanak Nagar, Trikuta Nagar, Nai Basti, Rampura and other parts of the city. Under the project, the official said the total road length measuring 13.64 kilometres would be developed with facilities like street lighting, pedestrian lighting, footpath, parking, water ATMs, seating, underground utility duct, road parking, sculpture, water feature and softscape.

    The agreement was signed and exchanged between JSCL Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Avny Lavasa and the representative of Hassan Road Construction Pvt Ltd. Lavasa said the location of the project was selected strategically to showcase as a model of development for planned colonies in Jammu.

    "It is well connected to the rest of the city and one of the major commercial areas of the town," she said, adding that the completion of the project will address the problems of parking as well as provide a comfortable shopping experience. She also directed project executing agencies to implement the project in a time-bound manner.
    PTI
