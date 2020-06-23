App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 10:09 AM IST | Source: PTI

JP Nadda attacks Rahul Gandhi citing 2008 MoU between Congress, China's Communist Party

The two parties had signed a memorandum of understanding in 2008 to facilitate high-level exchange between them and consult each other over important regional and international issues.

PTI

Accusing Rahul Gandhi of trying to "divide the nation" and "demoralise" the armed forces during crucial situations, BJP president JP Nadda asked on June 23 if it was the "effect" of the MoU the Congress had signed with the Communist Party of China. "First, Congress signs MoU with the Chinese Communist Party. Then, Congress surrenders land to China. During Doklam issue, Rahul Gandhi secretly goes to the Chinese embassy. During crucial situations, Rahul Gandhi tries to divide the nation and demoralise armed forces. Effects of MoU?" Nadda said in a tweet.

The BJP has cited this to attack the Congress as the opposition party has become increasingly aggressive against the Narendra Modi government over its handling of the border standoff with China.

In 2008, Rahul Gandhi, then a Congress general secretary, and Xi Jinping, then a senior functionary of his party and now China's president, had signed the MoU.

As many as 20 Indian soldiers, including a colonel, were killed in a violent clash with Chinese troops in Galwan valley in Ladakh last week.

First Published on Jun 23, 2020 10:05 am

tags #BJP #Congress #Current Affairs #India #India China border news #JP Nadda #Rahul Gandhi

Coronavirus pandemic | Patanjali launches first successful Ayurvedic medicine for curing COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | Patanjali launches first successful Ayurvedic medicine for curing COVID-19

Bihar, Uttar Pradesh may bear brunt of reverse migration: Report

Bihar, Uttar Pradesh may bear brunt of reverse migration: Report

Ahead of Rath Yatra, Puri's Jagannath Temple servitor tests COVID-19 positive

Ahead of Rath Yatra, Puri's Jagannath Temple servitor tests COVID-19 positive

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

