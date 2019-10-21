App
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2019 06:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

JP Morgan commits $10 million to World Bank's skilling programme

The pilot projects will be launched in Maharashtra and Rajasthan, the statement added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Wall Street major JP Morgan on October 21 announced a $10-million commitment to a new World Bank multi-donor trust fund focused at skilling the youth in the country.

The investment is part of the American investment bank's $25 million, five-year commitment to help low- and middle-income communities develop the skill sets, a statement said, adding the programme is aimed at improving access to quality and market-relevant training for youth in select states.

"Children who are in primary schools today are likely to work in jobs that do not even exist now. To prepare them for a fundamentally altered world of work is going to be a critical policy decision countries can make to secure the future of their citizens," World Bank country director for India Junaid Ahmad in the statement.

The programme will support innovative models in curriculum development, provide appropriate training for teachers as well as career counselling for students, foster inclusion of the marginalised communities, and reduce gender gaps in skilling, it said.

First Published on Oct 21, 2019 05:55 pm

tags #India #JP Morgan #World Bank

