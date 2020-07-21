App
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2020 07:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Journalist in UP's Ghaziabad shot at after filing complaint against niece's harassment

Following the attack on the journalist, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government over the law-and-order situation in the state.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

In yet another incident of crime in Uttar Pradesh, a Ghaziabad-based journalist was shot at in the head near his residence by a group of assailants. Nine people have so far been arrested in connection with the case, news agency PTI reported.

Vikram Joshi, a journalist with a local daily, was rushed to a hospital where he is said to be in a critical condition.

According to reports, the attack came after Joshi had filed a complaint  against a few men for allegedly molesting his niece. Three of those whose names were mentioned in the complaint have also been arrested in connection with the attack. In his complaint lodged at the Vijay Nagar police post, Joshi had named Chhotu, Ravi and Akash, his family alleged. The journalist was given a life threat by the accused men, according to the allegations made in the FIR.

The attack took place around 10.30 pm on July 20 when Joshi was on his way back home with his daughters. In a CCTV footage from the area where he was shot at, Joshi can be seen on a two-wheeler. He seems to have suddenly lost balance, which is when he was cornered by the assailants and later shot at.

Following the attack on the journalist, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government over the law-and-order situation in the state.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Jul 21, 2020 07:40 pm

