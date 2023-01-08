Joshimath crisis: PMO to hold high-level meeting amid alarm in Uttarakhand region

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) will hold a high-level meeting on the Joshimath crisis on January 8 amid alarm in the Uttarakhand region due to sinking of land and cracks in houses at several places.

P K Mishra, the principal secretary to the prime minister, will hold the review meeting with the cabinet secretary, other senior officials of the central government and members of the National Disaster Management Authority, according to an official statement.

District officials of Joshimath besides senior officials of Uttarakhand will also attend the review meeting through video-conferencing.

Also Read: Why Joshimath is sinking, and its larger environmental repercussions

Uttrakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Joshimath on Saturday to assess the situation on the ground, a day after he directed immediate evacuation of around 600 affected families.

Dhami said Joshimath is an important place from the cultural, religious and tourism point of view and all efforts will be made to save it.

Joshimath, the gateway to famous pilgrimage sites like Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib and international skiing destination Auli, is facing a major challenge due to land subsidence. Meanwhile, a seer has moved the Supreme Court seeking that the crisis in Uttarakhand's Joshimath crisis be declared as a national disaster. Contending that the incident has occurred due to large-scale industrialisation, the plea filed by Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati sought immediate financial assistance and compensation to the people of Uttarakhand. The plea has also sought direction to the National Disaster Management Authority to actively support the residents of Joshimath in this challenging time. (With inputs from agencies)

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE