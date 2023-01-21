 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Joshimath crisis: Pets and cattle displaced as owners navigate subsidence fallout

PTI
Jan 21, 2023 / 01:48 PM IST

Some animals have been left behind in houses, desolate and deserted as the cracks on their walls deepen, and some smaller pets have been crammed into shelter homes along with families forced into one room.

As land sinks in Joshimath, buildings are razed and hundreds of families forced out of their homes, there is another tragedy playing out in this Himalayan town  many dogs, cattle and other domestic animals left untended as their owners navigate the life-changing crisis.

Some animals have been left behind in houses, desolate and deserted as the cracks on their walls deepen, and some smaller pets have been crammed into shelter homes along with families forced into one room. The snow and the dipping temperatures have exacerbated the many woes.

The displacement is at many levels, say animal rights activists who have rushed to the once bustling town of Joshimath to keep the voiceless safe. Any disaster is as much a crisis for animals as it is for humans, said Rubina Iyer from People for Animals (PFA) Uttarakhand.

We want to ensure the safety and welfare of the animals. People are taking care of humans, and we are here for the animals, Iyer, who travelled from Dehradun to Joshimath along with her colleagues to help rescue affected animals, told PTI.

The mountain town, the gateway to trekking trails, pilgrimage destinations such as Badrinath and the famed ski slopes of Auli, has been on the edge since January 2 when the first major land subsidence event took place and hairline fissures in several places deepened into gaping breaks in walls and streets with a frightening rumble.

Families were segregated, and many pets and cattle neglected as people moved out to safety.