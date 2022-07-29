English
    Jorhat-Kolkata Indigo flight cancelled after plane skids off runway

    IndiGo said the initial inspection showed no abnormalities in the plane.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 29, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST

    An IndiGo flight from Assam's Jorhat to Kolkata on July 28 was cancelled apparently after the aircraft skidded off the runway during take-off and a pair of its wheels got stuck in the muddy outfield.

    The IndiGo flight 6E-757 was scheduled to take off for Kolkata at 2:20pm, but while taxiing on the runway, the wheels of the aircraft suddenly skidded off and got stuck in the swamp lining the runway.

    The flight was cancelled after being held up for several hours at Jorhat due to a "technical issue".

    "There were 98 passengers on board. All passengers deboarded and are safe," an Airports Authority of India (AAI) official said.

    The company said the initial inspection showed no abnormalities in the plane.
