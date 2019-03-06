App
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 09:29 PM IST

Joined NDA to ensure Tamil Nadu's growth; PMK leader Ramadoss

The party presented a 10 point demand with the ruling AIADMK, including the release of seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination, he said at the NDA rally, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.


Whatsapp

PMK founder S Ramadoss, whose party is a constituent of the NDA in Tamil Nadu, Wednesday said it had joined the AIADMK-BJP combine to ensure the state's growth.

"We have presented a ten-point charter of demands to Chief Minister K Palaniswami and deputy CM O Panneerselvam. The first is the release of the seven convicts," he said.

PMK has for long been demanding the release of Murugan, Santhan, Perarivalan, Jayakumar, Robert Payas and Nalini, all convicted in the former Prime Minister's assassination, saying they had spent over 25 years in prison.

Ramadoss added he also took up the matter with Modi. Further, he urged Modi to ensure cooperative federalism, saying it was very much needed to ensure that "democracy flourishes."

The PMK has been facing flak for joining the NDA, as both Ramadoss and his son Anbumani, a Lok Sabha MP, had been very critical of BJP and AIADMK on many issues.
