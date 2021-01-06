MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join us at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ as Network18 and AB InBev bring together India's sharpest minds to shape a better world on Jan 11th 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Joined conspiracy meetings to collect intel for Indian Army, says Malegaon blast accused Lt Col Purohit

Lt Col Purohit has filed a plea before the Bombay High Court arguing that the National Investigation Agency cannot prosecute him in the Malegaon Blast case as he was a military intelligence officer who was only 'discharging his duties' when he attended conspiracy meetings held to plan the blast.

Moneycontrol News
January 06, 2021 / 06:27 PM IST
Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit

Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit


Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit, who is accused of conspiring the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, told the Bombay High Court on January 6 that he never aligned with the Hindu hardline group that allegedly masterminded the terror attack.

He said he was in touch with them only to gather intel inputs on behalf of the Indian Army, reported News18.

Lt Col Purohit has filed a plea before the Bombay HC arguing that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) cannot prosecute him in the Malegaon Blast case as he was a military intelligence officer who was only “discharging his duties”.

Malegaon blast: Prasad Shrikant Purohit, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and 5 others charged under UAPA

The army officer’s lawyer Neela Gokhale told the court that he had attended the conspiracy meetings held for the 2008 Malegaon blast only to collect intelligence inputs. Purohit has also maintained that he was in constant touch with his superiors, informing them about his “actions and associations with Abhinav Bharat”.

The Lt Col is one of the main accused in the Malegaon blast case along with Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur.

Notably, during the investigation, the NIA had spoken to seven military intelligence officers all of whom had denied having any knowledge of Purohit’s undercover operation.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #2008 malegaon blast case #Current Affairs #India #Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit
first published: Jan 6, 2021 06:27 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | What happens to your study abroad plans in 2021?

Future Wise | What happens to your study abroad plans in 2021?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.