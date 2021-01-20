MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Joe Biden's speech writer has his roots in a small village in Telengana

The villagers of Pothireddypeta in Huzurabad of Karimnagar district have found out that Joe Biden's speechwriter, Vinay Reddy, has his roots in their village.

Moneycontrol News
January 20, 2021 / 04:56 PM IST
Joe Biden Speechwriter Vinay Reddy

Joe Biden Speechwriter Vinay Reddy

As Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the US, a small village in Telangana, India, is in a complete celebratory mood. Not so much for Biden, but more for his speechwriter Cholleti Vinay Reddy.

The villagers of Pothireddypeta in Huzurabad of Karimnagar district have found out that Vinay Reddy's roots are from their own village and this discovery has made them supremely joyous, reported the Times of India.

Suddenly Vinay Reddy has become the talk of the village and everyone is so proud of the success he has gained in life and claimed the ladder to be in such close contact with Biden.

Although Vinay was born in the US, his grandfather Thirupati Reddy was the sarpanch of the village in mid-1980s. The current sarpanch Thatikonda Pullachari was even more elated by hearing this news, as he had worked with Vinay's grandfather in the mid-'90s.

Vinay's family owns nearly four acres of land in the village. His father Narayan Reddy, who is a doctor by profession had migrated to the US. A few months ago he had sent a donation for the construction of a temple in the village as his token of love for his homeland.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #46th US President #Joe Biden #President inauguration #US President Joe Biden #World News
first published: Jan 20, 2021 04:56 pm

Must Listen

Budget 2021 | What's in store for the infrastructure sector on Feb 1?

Budget 2021 | What's in store for the infrastructure sector on Feb 1?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.