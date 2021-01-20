Joe Biden's speech writer has his roots in a small village in Telengana

Joe Biden Speechwriter Vinay Reddy

As Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the US, a small village in Telangana, India, is in a complete celebratory mood. Not so much for Biden, but more for his speechwriter Cholleti Vinay Reddy.

The villagers of Pothireddypeta in Huzurabad of Karimnagar district have found out that Vinay Reddy's roots are from their own village and this discovery has made them supremely joyous, reported the Times of India.

Suddenly Vinay Reddy has become the talk of the village and everyone is so proud of the success he has gained in life and claimed the ladder to be in such close contact with Biden.

Although Vinay was born in the US, his grandfather Thirupati Reddy was the sarpanch of the village in mid-1980s. The current sarpanch Thatikonda Pullachari was even more elated by hearing this news, as he had worked with Vinay's grandfather in the mid-'90s.

Vinay's family owns nearly four acres of land in the village. His father Narayan Reddy, who is a doctor by profession had migrated to the US. A few months ago he had sent a donation for the construction of a temple in the village as his token of love for his homeland.