Joe Biden to host PM Modi for bilateral meeting at White House on September 24

Biden will also meet Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide, the White House said as it released the president's weekly schedule.

PTI
September 20, 2021 / 09:39 PM IST
File image of PM Modi with Joe Biden (Image: AFP)

US President Joe Biden would host Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a bilateral meeting at the White House on September 24, according to the president's weekly schedule released on Monday.

Biden will also meet Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide, the White House said as it released the president's weekly schedule.

"The President will participate in a bilateral meeting with His Excellency Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India," it said.

Later in the day, Biden will host the first-ever in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit at the White House with Modi, Suga and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Biden is scheduled to leave for New York on Monday afternoon to address the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

In New York, Biden is scheduled to meet Morrison. On his return from New York, the White House said, Biden will host a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday.
PTI
