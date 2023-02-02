English
    Joe Biden believes iCET key for US, India to create democratic technology ecosystem: White House

    iCET, which is being billed as the 'Next Big Thing' in the India-US relationship, was launched by national security advisors Jake Sullivan from the US and Ajit K Doval from India at the White House here on Tuesday.

    PTI
    February 02, 2023 / 07:45 AM IST
    US President Joe Biden believes that the India-US initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies, or iCET, is key for the two countries to create a democratic technology ecosystem, the White House has said.

    iCET, which is being billed as the 'Next Big Thing' in the India-US relationship, was launched by national security advisors Jake Sullivan from the US and Ajit K Doval from India at the White House here on Tuesday.

    "The President believes this initiative is key for the US and India to create a democratic technology ecosystem and reinforces our democratic values and our democratic institutions. So, we see this as an incredibly important initiative and a partnership that we have with India," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference.

    iCET was being launched at the direction of Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi who after their Tokyo meeting in May 2022 had announced to elevate and expand the strategic technology partnership and defense industrial cooperation between the governments, businesses and academic institutions of the two countries.