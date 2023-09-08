English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview
    Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Joe Biden and PM Modi to make progress on GE jet engines, nuclear: White House

    Earlier this year, the aerospace unit of General Electric announced it had signed an agreement with India's state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics to jointly make engines in India to power fighter jets for the Indian Air Force.

    Reuters
    September 08, 2023 / 06:27 AM IST
    Joe Biden and PM Modi to make progress on GE jet engines, nuclear: White House

    Joe Biden and PM Modi to make progress on GE jet engines, nuclear: White House

    The White House expects to see meaningful progress on GE jet engines and civil nuclear technology in upcoming bilateral talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and India Prime Minister Narendra Modi, national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Thursday.

    Earlier this year, the aerospace unit of General Electric announced it had signed an agreement with India's state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics to jointly make engines in India to power fighter jets for the Indian Air Force.

    Reuters
    Tags: #Current Affairs #G20 summit #India
    first published: Sep 8, 2023 06:27 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!