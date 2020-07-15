App
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2020 05:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jobs to kin of West Bengal govt employees who died due to COVID-19: Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee said that the state government will also honour the deceased employees -- doctors, policemen and health workers -- with medals and certificates.

PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said her government will provide jobs to the family members of state employees who died while leading the fight against COVID-19.

At least 12 state government employees have died due to coronavirus infection, she said.

Banerjee said that the state government will also honour the deceased employees -- doctors, policemen and health workers -- with medals and certificates.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Jul 15, 2020 05:25 pm

