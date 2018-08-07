App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 05:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jobs meant for OBCs won't go to other categories: Devendra Fadnavis

Fadnavis' assurance came against the backdrop of reports that the OBCs are opposing likely inclusion of the Marathas in the OBC category for quota benefits.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said today that in no way jobs meant for the OBCs would go to the candidates belonging to other categories.

Fadnavis' assurance came against the backdrop of reports that the Other Backward Classes are opposing likely inclusion of the Marathas in the OBC category for quota benefits.

The OBC community had reportedly demanded that the OBC quota be raised from the current 19 per cent considering that they make up 52 per cent of the state's population.

Fadnavis also announced that his government would assess the extent of representation given to the OBCs in jobs till date and take steps to address the backlog, if any, in a time-bound manner.

He made these remarks at the third national convention of the Rashtriya OBC Mahasangh held here.

"In no way, the seats meant for the OBCs would be given to any other individual (from non-OBC category). The seats meant for the OBCs will go to OBCs only," Fadnavis said.

In Maharashtra, the OBCs enjoy 17 per cent quota at present.

Fadnavis suggested that there was no exact information available regarding the actual representation of the OBCs in jobs till now, and said the state government would come out with relevant details.

"If the representation is below the percentage of quota alloted, then the backlog would be cleared in a time-bound manner," the chief minister said.

The politically-influential Maratha community, constituting around 30 per cent of Maharashtra's population, has been agitating to press their demand for reservation in jobs and education under the OBC category.

At present, the quota for various castes and communities in Maharashtra is capped at 52 per cent, with Scheduled Castes (13%), Scheduled Tribes (7%), OBCs (19%); Nomadic, Denotified Tribes and Special Backward Category together at 13%.

The OBCs had reportedly sought a comprehensive socio-economic and caste census in Maharashtra to determine the population of each community.
First Published on Aug 7, 2018 05:46 pm

