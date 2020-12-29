MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join the Moneycontrol Knowledge Summit on "CANSLIM approach for investing and trading" with Mayuresh Joshi on 30th Dec, 5 PM
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Job offers made to 14 lakh skilled personnel, details of 1.3 crore onboarded on ASEEM: Government

The portal, launched in July 2020, is a directory of all certified skilled personnel in the country.

PTI
December 29, 2020 / 08:21 PM IST

Details of 1.3 crore skilled personnel have been uploaded on the Aatamanirbhar Skilled Employee Employer Mapping (ASEEM) portal till December, the government said on Tuesday.

The portal, launched in July 2020, is a directory of all certified skilled personnel in the country.

"Till December, details of 1.3 crore skilled personnel were onboarded on the portal, and around 14 lakh job offers made," a statement said.

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) said that guidelines and requisite standard operating procedures are currently under preparation for the third phase of the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY 3.0) and the flagship skilling scheme will be launched shortly.

The PMKVY 3.0 was approved by the Expenditure Finance Committee in September. The scheme aims to train 8 lakh candidates with an outlay of Rs 948.90 crore during 2020-21.

Close

Related stories

Besides, an FDI cell has been created at MSDE to process proposals received from the countries sharing border(s) with India and pertaining to the ministry.

The ministry said that a number of steps have been taken for enabling migration of health workers to foreign countries.

"A sub Working Group is being set up for migration of healthcare workers to Germany comprising representatives from MSDE, Ministry of External Affairs, Embassy of India in Germany, National Skill Development Corporation, Directorate General of Training, National Council for Vocational Education and Training, Health Sector Skill Council and representative of the German Government and German Embassy," the ministry stated.

The ministry said that a concept note has been prepared for the State Secretariat for Education, Research and Innovation, under the Swiss Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research to discuss the possibilities for collaboration in the health sector. This was sent to embassy of India in Switzerland.
PTI
TAGS: #employement #India #jobs #Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
first published: Dec 29, 2020 08:20 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 6 Indians test positive for new COVID-19 variant; Wuhan cases may have been 10 times higher than official tally

Coronavirus Essential | 6 Indians test positive for new COVID-19 variant; Wuhan cases may have been 10 times higher than official tally

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.