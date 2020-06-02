Job Alert: Statistics ministry to fill 50 vacancies, salary up to Rs 1,50,000

The Indian Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has put out a job advertisement inviting applications for the post of Young Professionals (YP) and Consultants. There are vacancies for 30 YPs and 20 consultants in different fields at present.

The positions are based out of MoSPI offices in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Kolkata.

Interested and eligible candidates have been asked to submit online applications at http://training.mospi.gov.in. Applications will be accepted till 6 pm, June 15, 2020.

Eligibility:

All candidates applying for the post of YPs, should be aged below 35 years as on July 1, 2020, while the maximum age limit for consultants would be 65 years.

However, consultants aged between 65 and 70 years age may also be taken on board in exceptional cases if the CSI and Secretary of MoSPI approve. Retired government servants can also apply for the position of consultants.

Candidates applying for the post of YP, need to hold degrees in one of the following disciplines -- Statistics, Mathematics, Management, Social Work or Sociology, and Computer Science. Those applying for the post of consultant need to come from a background of Big Data Analytics, Data Warehousing, Environmental Statistics, Sustainable Development Goals, National Account, Survey Methodology, Demography, Corporate Accounts, data sharing protocols, web scraping, etc.

Salary

The remuneration for the job openings will range between Rs 60,000 and Rs 1,50,000 per month.

Young Professionals: Rs 60,000

Junior Consultant: Rs 60,000 to Rs 80,000

Senior Consultant: Rs 80,000 to Rs 1,20,000

Chief Consultant: Rs 1,00,000 to Rs 1,50,000

For retired government servants, the remuneration would be their “Last Pay + DA drawn basic pension not exceeding Rs 80,000 for junior consultants, Rs 1,20,000 for senior consultants, and Rs 1,50,000 for chief consultants”.

Nature of employment

Both YPs and consultants will be appointed on contractual basis for a period of one year, which may get extended for a maximum of three years, depending on the performance of the employees and their need in the concerned department.



