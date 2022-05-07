Job alert: SBI to hire for specialist cadre officer posts, application deadline May 17; check details

The State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest public lender, has initiated a recruitment drive to hire talent for 35 posts under the specialist cadre officer (SCO) category.

The last date to submit the applications is May 17, according to a notification released by SBI. The aspirants can apply online only through the official website - sbi.co.in.

An application fee of Rs 750 will be levied on candidates belonging to the general/EWS/OBC category. For candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD categories, the fee has been waived off.

Under the SCO recruitment drive, the SBI is hiring four personnel for 'Senior Executive' posts, seven for 'System Officer' and 17 for 'Executive'.

The online examination, based on which candidates would be shortlisted, will be held on June 25, 2022. The call letter can be downloaded from June 16 onwards.

The eligibility criteria include a minimum work experience of two years for certain posts, and eight years for a few vacant positions, apart from the relevant educational qualifications. The minute details pertaining to each post can be checked in SBI's job notification.

For most of the vacancies, the selection of candidates will depend on the marks gained in the online examination, as well as the interview for which they would be called by the bank.

"Merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in interview only. In case more than one candidate scores the cut-off marks (common marks at cut-off point), such candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order, in the merit," the notification stated.