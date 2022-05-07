English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Job alert: SBI to hire for specialist cadre officer posts, application deadline May 17; check details

    The online examination, based on which candidates would be shortlisted, will be held on June 25, 2022. The call letter can be downloaded from June 16 onwards.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 07, 2022 / 04:40 PM IST
    For most of the vacancies, the selection of candidates will depend on the marks gained in the online examination, as well as the interview for which they would be called by the bank.

    For most of the vacancies, the selection of candidates will depend on the marks gained in the online examination, as well as the interview for which they would be called by the bank.

    The State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest public lender, has initiated a recruitment drive to hire talent for 35 posts under the specialist cadre officer (SCO) category.

    The last date to submit the applications is May 17, according to a notification released by SBI. The aspirants can apply online only through the official website - sbi.co.in.

    An application fee of Rs 750 will be levied on candidates belonging to the general/EWS/OBC category. For candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD categories, the fee has been waived off.

    Under the SCO recruitment drive, the SBI is hiring four personnel for 'Senior Executive' posts, seven for 'System Officer' and 17 for 'Executive'.

    The online examination, based on which candidates would be shortlisted, will be held on June 25, 2022. The call letter can be downloaded from June 16 onwards.

    Close

    Related stories

    The eligibility criteria include a minimum work experience of two years for certain posts, and eight years for a few vacant positions, apart from the relevant educational qualifications. The minute details pertaining to each post can be checked in SBI's job notification.

    For most of the vacancies, the selection of candidates will depend on the marks gained in the online examination, as well as the interview for which they would be called by the bank.

    "Merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in interview only. In case more than one candidate scores the cut-off marks (common marks at cut-off point), such candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order, in the merit," the notification stated.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #employment #jobs #SBI
    first published: May 7, 2022 04:40 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.