Job alert: SBI hiring for nearly 500 vacancies; find out all about the openings, and how to apply at sbi.co.in

India's largest lender State bank of India (SBI) is hiring. SBI has released advertisements to invite application for recruitment to fill 489 vacancies of specialist cadre officers (SCO). Those eligible can submit their application form. The process for application started on December 22.



Apply from 22nd Dec 2020 to 11th Jan 2021.

Apply Now: https://t.co/TquwQ1IGQs#SBI#StateBankOfIndia#SBIHiring#Jobpic.twitter.com/1PzgDwRWjB December 24, 2020

SBI SCO recruitment exam is tentatively scheduled to be held in February and call letters will be out starting January 22.

Fire engineers, deputy managers, assistant managers, managers, marketing managers, security analysts, IT security experts among others are the posts for which vacancies are available.

There are various vacancies for different posts:

Deputy Manager (Internal Audit): 28 posts

Engineer (Fire): 16 posts

Manager (Network Security Specialist): 12 posts

Manager (Network Routing & Switching Specialist): 20 posts

Assistant Manager (Security Analyst): 40 posts

Deputy Manager (Security Analyst): 60 posts

Assistant Manager (Systems): 183 posts

Deputy Manager (Systems): 17 posts

IT Security Expert: 15 posts

Project Manager: 14 posts

Application Architect: 5 posts

Technical Lead: 2 posts

Manager (Credit Procedures): 2 posts

Manager (Marketing): 12 posts

Deputy Manager (Marketing): 26 posts

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at sbi.co.in/careers.

Here's how to apply for these posts:

-Log in to the official website of SBI

-At the bottom of the page, click on Careers link.

-Click on the relevant link of advertisement under the latest announcement sections.

- Click on 'apply online'.

- Click on 'New Registration'

- Click on 'Login', if you have already registered.

-Fill in the form. Pay the application fee.

-On successful completion of the transaction, e-receipt and application form, bearing the date of submission by the candidate, will be generated which should be printed and retained by the candidate.

Admit card for the Probationary Officer Examination has also been released by the SBI. The SBI PO Admit Card 2020 for the Preliminary examination is now available on sbi.co.in/careers. Candidates can download it using their registration number and date of birth. The link to download would be active till January 5, 2021.