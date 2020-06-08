Job alert | IOCL recruitment 2020: Online applications open for 1,004 apprentice vacancies; who can apply and how

Fresh jobs have opened up at public sector company Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL). The company is now accepting online applications to fill up 1,004 apprentice vacancies in the eastern and western regions. The IOCL recruitment 2020 details are available on its website here. The vacancies are in technical and non-technical trade and apprentice positions.

All eligible candidates aged between 18 to 24 years, who are interested in taking up a central government job, can apply for the posts online.

Under the IOCL recruitment drive 2020, 404 vacancies have opened up in the Eastern region, where selected candidates will be posted in West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, Bihar, or Jharkhand.

Meanwhile, 600 vacancies have opened up in the Western region and candidates selected from this region will be posted in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, or Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

All candidates will be hired for a temporary period and receive a stipend as prescribed under the Apprentices Rules 1992, Apprentices Act, 1961/1973, and Corporation’s guidelines. No candidate will be required to pay any application or registration fees to apply for the position.

Who can apply for the IOCL apprentice post?

For the post of a technician apprentice, graduates with a three years diploma in Engineering from a recognized institute or university will be eligible to apply. They must belong from fields including Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, and Civil Engineering.

To apply for the post of a trade apprentice, candidates need to complete their matriculation exams along with fulltime ITI course in disciplines recognised by either the NCVT or SCVT. Their fields of expertise should be either of the following: fitting, data entry operator, electrician, electronic mechanic, instrument mechanic, or machinist.

How to apply?

All interested and eligible candidates looking to fill up the apprentice vacancies in the Eastern region must apply before June 18, while those eager to apply for vacancies in the Western region, have time till June 21.