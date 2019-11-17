JNUSU to take out protest march to Parliament on November 18

The winter session of Parliament will begin on November 18 and end on December 13.
The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) will take out a march to Parliament on November 18 to protest against the hostel fee hike.
The JNUSU said it will be a march to save public education and appeal to MPs to take up the cause.
Students are protesting inside the administration block of the university against the increase in hostel fee, even though JNU announced a rollback in the hike on November 13 evening.The students have dubbed the partial rollback as an "eyewash".
First Published on Nov 17, 2019 08:08 am