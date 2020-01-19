JNUSU to move high court on Monday for quashing new hostel manual

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union on January 20 said it will approach the Delhi High Court on January 20 seeking a direction for quashing the new hostel manual which has provisions for fee hike.

In a statement, the students' body said they will be filing the plea on Monday against the Inter-Hall Administration manual which, it claimed, was passed "illegally" in October without taking the feedback of the Union.

The JNUSU, which has been on a strike on the issue for close to three months, urged the students to continue the boycott of registration and all academic activities.