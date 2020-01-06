JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh discharged from AIIMS

JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, who was injured in the violence at the university, was discharged from the AIIMS here on Monday.



If not now, when? If not us, who? Politics is not a spectator sport. "There are so many boys and girls with her in this movement. They are all injured, some more, some less. I will never ask her to back out of the protests.”- Aishe Ghosh’s mother pic.twitter.com/vMb3r4X46d

— Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) January 6, 2020

Ghosh suffered head injuries in the violence that took place on the campus on Sunday.