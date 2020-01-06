JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh discharged from AIIMS

Ghosh suffered head injuries in the violence that took place on the campus on Sunday.
JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, who was injured in the violence at the university, was discharged from the AIIMS here on Monday.Ghosh suffered head injuries in the violence that took place on the campus on Sunday.
If not now, when? If not us, who? Politics is not a spectator sport."There are so many boys and girls with her in this movement. They are all injured, some more, some less. I will never ask her to back out of the protests.”- Aishe Ghosh’s mother pic.twitter.com/vMb3r4X46d
— Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) January 6, 2020
The JNUSU had alleged that she was hit with stones and rods by members of the RSS-affiliated ABVP.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 6, 2020 10:27 am