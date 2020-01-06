App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 06, 2020 02:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JNU Violence: Zeeshan Ayyub warns against further 'attack', asks people to gather in large numbers to counter ‘goons’

The Raanjhanaa actor asked people to leave whatever they were doing, and gather at Shaheen Bagh to join the protests in large numbers

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image courtesy: Twitter/Mdzeeshanayyub
Image courtesy: Twitter/Mdzeeshanayyub

Bollywood actor Zeeshan Ayyub shared a video to ask people to gather at Jawaharlal Nehru University. He has also asked people to gather at Shaheen Bagh in South Delhi where the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests have reached the 24th day on January 6.

In the video, Ayyub was seen warning people that those who had attacked JNU would also do the same in Shaheen Bagh in South Delhi. He also mentioned that two buses full of policemen and paramilitary forces were seen near the place.

The Raanjhanaa actor asked people, especially those from Okhla in South Delhi and Jamia Millia Islamia University, to gather at Shaheen Bagh in large numbers. He asked them to leave whatever they were doing and join the protests. Ayyub appealed to people to move to the JNU gate.

Close
“They have indulged in hooliganism. But, if there are more number of people, they cannot do anything,” he said.

The actor’s appeal has not gone well with some, who have started the hashtag #BoycottPolicyBazaar so that PolicyBazaar takes action against its ambassador.

Hindutva activist Ramesh Solanki questioned PolicyBazaar if it was “against India and Hindus” as he claimed that the ‘anti national’ actor was “instigating people of India with rumours and false news.”

BJP Mumbai spokesperson Suresh Nakhua asked PolicyBazaar if it stood by Ayyub as the actor was “spreading rumours”.

It is not immediately clear how the hashtag is relevant as it is Akshay Kumar who presently represents PolicyBazaar in its commercials.

On the other hand, various other prominent names from several fields have come up in support of anti-CAA protests.







First Published on Jan 6, 2020 01:49 pm

tags #Citizenship Act protest #Citizenship Amendment bill #India #Jawaharlal Nehru University

