JNU Violence: SITs formed by Delhi police yet to crack previous high-profile cases

The special investigation teams (SIT) formed by Delhi police's crime branch after the 2016 disappearance of Najeeb Ahmad, a student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and the violence at Ramjas College in 2017, have been unable to crack the cases, according to a report by The Hindustan Times.

This assumes importance in the light of the crime branch being handed over the probe of violence that broke out at JNU on January 5.

According to the report, while the case related to Najeeb was eventually handed over the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after the crime branch failed to make any progress, in the case of Ramjas College, the crime branch is yet to file a charge sheet or arrest anyone.

In both these cases— as with the recent violence in JNU— the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) was among the alleged perpetrators of the crime. However, according to the report, the SITs did not make any significant headway into the cases.

According to Delhi police spokesperson Anil Mittal, however, the police are in final stages of investigation in the 2017 Ramjas case. Mittal said a charge sheet in the matter will be filed soon.

"We had to collect statements of many students and eyewitnesses who were present that day. During investigation, we collected multiple CCTV grabs and cell phone videos. We sent such clips for forensic examination. The report has finally come," Mittal told the newspaper, adding that they have identified the "accused persons".

The other case, involving Ahmad's disappearance in October 2016, was transferred by Delhi police to the crime branch in December of that year. However, in May 2017, the Delhi high court had transferred the case to the CBI, but the central agency, too, had failed to find Ahmad and had filed a closure report in October 2018, according to the report.

"Usually CBI or crime branch get cases after the local police have failed to get leads. The crime branch officers are better equipped than local staff but evidence and witnesses are lost after some time. The crucial time to find leads in any case is the first 24 hours," a senior Delhi police officer said.