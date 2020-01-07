JNU Violence protests | Case registered against 'Free Kashmir' placard holder: Report

A woman holding a placard, which reads 'Free Kashmir' at a protest against JNU violence at Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Image: ANI)

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Mehak Mirza Prabhu, who was seen holding a placard which read 'Free Kashmir' at Mumbai's Gateway of India on January 6, News18 has reported.

Prabhu was holding the placard during protests against violence inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on the evening of January 5. Reports suggest that thousands had gathered at the site to register their protest against the incident.

Earlier, Prabhu had also shared a Facebook video explaining in detail why she held the controversial poster and what her intent was. She asserted that her action was misinterpreted, and issued an apology saying, "If my naivety caused a stir, I apologise. I am an artist who believes in basic human compassion. Let the power of love overcome hate.”

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had came down heavily on CM Uddhav Thackeray, asking if he was going to "tolerate this Free Kashmir Anti India (sic) campaign right under your nose".