Jan 07, 2020 12:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
JNU Violence Live: Delhi Police Crime Branch team arrives at the varsity to probe January 5 attack
Live coverage of the protests going on in many cities after masked goons attacked students and teachers in JNU on January 5
Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on January 5 as a mob of masked miscreants stormed the varsity and targeted students in three hostels, unleashing mayhem with sticks, stones and iron rods, hitting inmates and breaking windows, furniture and personal belongings.The attack triggered protests across the country and the clamour grew for the resignation of the vice chancellor, who is being blamed for inaction during the violence that left 34 people injured.
Hindu Raksha Dal takes onus for JNU attack
IIMA director condemns JNU violence
Two FIRs lodged for vandalism at JNU server room
Shiv Sena slams Modi-Shah
CPI-M slams PM on JNU violence
JNU violence UPDATE | No fresh incident has been reported from any part of the university. Active deployment of police to continue both inside and outside the university: Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Devender Arya. (ANI)
JNU violence UPDATE | We are trying to make the students understand so that the registration process can be restarted. The administration is in contact with the students who are protesting. It is a total myth that we do not talk to them: Dr Pramod Kumar, JNU Registrar told ANI.
The violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi should not be given a political colour, like Left or Right wing angle, but a fair probe should be conducted into it: Bhushan Waghmare, president of a local body of students in Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University told news agency PTI.
JNU violence UPDATE | Claims made by Hindu Raksha Dal Chief Pinky Chaudhary are being investigated. Delhi Police has taken cognizance. (ANI)
Nagpur University's students condemn JNU violence
Students of the Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University staged a protest on January 7 against the attack JNU students and teachers.
The protesters, under the aegis of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyarthi Sanghatna, a local body of students, gathered outside the university's front gate and shouted slogans condemning the JNU violence. (PTI)
JNU violence UPDATE | JNU is a hotbed of anti-national activities, we can't tolerate this. We take full responsibility of the attack in JNU and would like to say that they were our workers: Pinky Chaudhary, Hindu Raksha Dal to news agency ANI
IIMA director condemns JNU violence
Indian Institute of Ahmedabad Director Errol D'Souza has condemned the violence in JNU, dubbing it as a "very low point" in the country's post Independence history.
He said a university stands for tolerance, dialogue and an "agreement to disagree", and violence violates the foundations of a civilization. (PTI)
Two FIRs lodged for vandalism at JNU server room
The Delhi Police has registered two FIRs in connection with vandalism at the server room at the JNU, police said on January 7. The FIRs were registered on the complaint of JNU administration on January 5, they said.
The JNU administration had given the names of students union office bearers including its president Aishe Gosh in connection with the vandalism but police have not put her name or that of other students in the accused column of the FIRs.
One complaint was lodged on January 3 for switching off the server while another complaint was registered on January 4 for vandalising the server room, police said.
JNUSU Vice President Saket Moon alleged that the administration is selectively targeting some students and denied any involvement in the vandalism of the server room. (PTI)
"Allowing blood stains in universities, colleges and beating up of students and indulging in politics over the burning situation...such brutal politics was never seen before," stated in an editorial in Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' while terming the attack on JNU students as a "blot" on the law and order situation. (PTI)