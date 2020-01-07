JNU Violence Live: Delhi Police Crime Branch team arrives at the varsity to probe January 5 attack

Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on January 5 as a mob of masked miscreants stormed the varsity and targeted students in three hostels, unleashing mayhem with sticks, stones and iron rods, hitting inmates and breaking windows, furniture and personal belongings.

The attack triggered protests across the country and the clamour grew for the resignation of the vice chancellor, who is being blamed for inaction during the violence that left 34 people injured.