Last Updated : Jan 07, 2020 12:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JNU Violence: Hindu Raksha Dal claims responsibility for attack, warns other varsities against ‘anti-national' activities

Hindu Raksha Dal leader Bhupendra Tomar alias Pinky Chaudhary said the outfit's workers barged into the JNU campus on Sunday night as 'anti-national and anti-Hindu activities' were being carried out there

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Demonstrators attend a protest against the attacks on students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on January 06, on the university campus in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
Demonstrators attend a protest against the attacks on students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on January 06, on the university campus in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)

Hindu Raksha Dal, a far-right group, has claimed responsibility for the brutal assault on teachers and students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) by a masked mob on January 5, News18 reported.

Tomar’s admission comes at a time when a video, which has now gone viral, shows ABVP’s Delhi Joint Secretary Anima Sonkar admitting on national television that two armed men seen in videos carrying rods in the JNU campus are from the RSS-linked student union.

In another video posted on Twitter, the outfit’s leader Bhupendra Tomar alias Pinky Chaudhary said Hindu Raksha Dal workers barged into the JNU campus on Sunday night as "anti-national and anti-Hindu activities" were being carried out there.

Close
“JNU is a hub of communists and we won’t tolerate such hubs. They abuse our religion and our country. Their attitude towards our religion is anti-national. In future, too, we will take the same action in other universities if someone tries to indulge in anti-national activities,” Tomar said in the 1 minute and 59 second video.

related news

Tomar, popularly known as Pinki Bhaiya, said he and his Right-wing outfit take full responsibility for the attack. “They live in our country, they eat here, get their education here and then indulge in anti-national activities… those involved in that JNU act were all our workers. We are always ready to sacrifice our lives for the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, news agency ANI quoted government sources as saying that claims made by Tomar are being investigated. “Delhi Police has taken cognizance. To identity masked men in JNU, Police is taking help of video footage as well as face recognition systems,” the sources said.

Violence broke out at JNU on Sunday as a masked mob armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus.

Over 20 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) as chaos reigned on the campus for two hours.

The violence drew strong reactions from opposition parties which hit out at the BJP and accused "those in power" of trying to scuttle the voice of students.

First Published on Jan 7, 2020 12:28 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #JNU violence

