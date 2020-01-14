App
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2020 06:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JNU violence: Delhi HC asks police to seize phones of members belonging to two WhatsApp groups

Directions were also issued to the JNU administration and the SBI branch inside the campus to preserve and provide at the earliest the CCTV footage of the violence as already requested by the police

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
The Delhi High Court on January 14 asked the Delhi police to seize the phones of members of two WhatsApp groups related to the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

According to reports, the violence inside the university campus, in which more than two dozen people were injured on January 5, was allegedly coordinated on these groups.

According to a Times of India report, the court's order came after WhatsApp said that the company does not store messages on its servers but that they can be retrieved via the users' phones.

The court also directed the police to summon all the members of the two WhatsApp groups, reportedly named Friends of RSS and Unity against Left.

Directions were also issued to the JNU administration and the State Bank of India branch inside the campus to preserve and provide at the earliest the CCTV footage of the violence as already requested by the police.

With the directions, the court disposed of a plea filed by JNU professors Ameet Parameswaran, Atul Sood and Shukla Vinayak Sawant seeking directions to the Delhi government and police that data, CCTV footage and other evidence relating to the January 5 violence on the varsity campus be preserved.

In the arguments prior to passing of the order, Google told the court that if the police provides it with the user information, including email IDs, of the members of the two WhatsApp groups, then it can find out whether the chat histories are backed up on Google Drive and if yes, the same can be preserved and provided to the investigating agency.

It also told the court that it "will protect whatever is there on our system as on date".

On January 5, a mob of masked men stormed the campus and targeted students in three hostels, unleashing mayhem with sticks, stones and iron rods by hitting inmates and breaking windows, furniture and personal belongings.

Three FIRs have been registered at Vasant Kunj (north) police station in the incident.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published on Jan 14, 2020 06:08 pm

