you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 06, 2020 01:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

JNU violence: Arvind Kejriwal meets senior AAP leaders

Senior party leader Sanjay Singh told reporters that the meeting was held to discuss the "serious condition" prevailing in the JNU campus.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A meeting of senior AAP leaders and ministers was held at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here over the violence at the JNU the day before.

"The assault on students and professors is really shameful. This is happening in the capital of India. The world is watching us. What message are we sending to the world?" he said.

He further urged the Centre to "act immediately and restore peace in Delhi".

Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police.

Many were injured and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi.

First Published on Jan 6, 2020 01:15 pm

tags #AAP leaders #Arvind Kejriwal #India #JNU violence #Politics

