you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2020 02:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JNU Violence: ABVP Delhi Joint Secy admits on TV that members were armed with acid, rods, pepper spray

When the anchor asked if she was admitting that the armed men indeed belonged to ABVP, she said, “Yes, Vikas Patel is our activist. I am not disowning,” reiterating that the duo was armed in “complete self defence”

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Demonstrators attend a protest against the attacks on students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on January 06, on the university campus in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
Demonstrators attend a protest against the attacks on students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on January 06, on the university campus in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)

As screengrabs of many WhatsApp group chats as well as videos, linked to the violence that ravaged JNU on Sunday night, did the rounds on social media, ABVP’s Delhi Joint Secretary Anima Sonkar admitted on national television that members of the RSS-affiliated student organisation were armed in “self defence”.

During the prime-time debate on TV news channel TimesNow, Sonkar identified two armed men, seeing carrying rods/staffs in a video that went viral, as belonging to ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad), and being armed only in self-defence.

On being asked by the anchor to explain the video, Sonkar said, “In all the WhatsApp groups, so much panic was spread… whenever you are stepping out, step out in groups, step out while you have rods... whatever you get handy, pepper spray, somebody has acid. I have not even heard or seen any case of acid attack or something (sic).”

When the anchor asked if she was admitting that the armed men indeed belonged to ABVP, she said, “Yes, Vikas Patel is our activist. I am not disowning,” reiterating that the duo was armed in “complete self defence”.

Vikas Patel, a member of the ABVP’s JNU executive committee, has been identified in various news reports as one of the men seen perpetrating violence.

When asked as to who directed the students to be armed, Sonkar said, “The entire Brahmaputra Hostel was asked to be armed. Not ABVP, everyone was asked.”

Sonkar’s statements on record have contradicted claims earlier made by ABVP that its members were not armed and that screengrabs of WhatsApp group chats that went viral actually belonged to students linked to Left organisations.

On January 5, masked miscreants had attacked students and teachers on campus in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), injuring over 25. Earlier today, Hindu Raksha Dal, a far-right group, claimed responsibility for the brutal assault.

In a video posted on Twitter, the outfit’s leader Bhupendra Tomar alias Pinky Chaudhary said Hindu Raksha Dal workers barged into the JNU campus on Sunday night as "anti-national and anti-Hindu activities" were being carried out there.

First Published on Jan 7, 2020 02:58 pm

tags #ABVP #Delhi #India #Jawaharlal Nehru University #JNU violence

