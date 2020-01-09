JNU students stopped by police as they try to march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan

JNU students tried to march towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 9 protesting the violence on university campus, but were stopped by police, news agency PTI reported.

The police appealed to students to maintain peace and end their protest.

The students were reportedly protesting against the violence in JNU campus on January 5 when a group of masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the university administration to call in the police.

At least 35 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured in the violence. They were admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre and discharged on January 6.

Earlier in the day, JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh said the students and faculty will not relent till vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar is sacked. Ghosh, who was also injured in the January 5 violence, made the comments after meeting HRD officials.

Ghosh said they appealed to HRD ministry to remove the VC, which in turn said a dialogue will be held on January 10.