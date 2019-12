JNU students lathi charged by cops during march to Rashtrapati Bhavan

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students who were marching towards Rashtrapati Bhawan were stopped by police and baton charged near the Bhikaji Cama Place metro station here on December 9.

Heavy deployment of police was in place ahead of the march from the Jawaharlal Nehru University. Roads leading to the campus were shut for traffic and appeals made to students to protest peacefully, a police official said.

The students circulated photos, claiming police have closed all gates of the university before beginning the march. As they began, they shouted slogans like "Delhi Police go back" and "Education must be free for all".

When the students reached a cordoned area near the Bhikaji Cama Place metro station, they tried to jump the barricades and were lathicharged by the police.

They had planned to march to the Rashtrapati Bhavan from the campus seeking an appointment with the President, the visitor of the varsity to urge him to intervene and ensure that the hike in hostel fee is rolled back.

Entry and exit points at Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg and Central Secretariat metro stations were closed by authorities fearing protests there.

"As advised by Delhi Police, entry & exit at Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg and Central Secretariat have been closed. Trains are not halting at Udyog Bhawan and Lok Kalyan Marg," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said on Twitter.

The Delhi Traffic Police said Baba Gangnath Marg has also been closed for vehicular traffic.

The students have been protesting for over a month inside the campus against the hostel fee hike and have also called for boycott of the upcoming semester exams, despite repeated appeals by the administration asking them to return to classes.

The HRD Ministry had set up a three-member committee to look into ways to restore normal functioning in the JNU and mediate between the agitating students and the administration.

The panel submitted its report to the ministry but no call has been taken yet.

Meanwhile, traffic movement was slow at various intersections in South Delhi due to the protest march.

"Due to the demonstration, the traffic movement is affected on road leading to Dhaula Kuan from AIIMS. The commuters should avoid the route," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

"The traffic movement on Africa Avenue was slow and the route from Bhikaji Cama Place is obstructed. Kindly avoid this stretch," the police said.