JNU student leader Umar Khalid attacked in Delhi

Khalid was at the venue to attend an event titled 'Khauff Se Azaadi', organised by an organisation named 'United Against Hate'.
JNU student leader Umar Khalid was allegedly shot at by a man just at the Constitution Club here today, but he escaped unhurt, police said.
Khalid was at the venue to attend an event titled 'Khauff Se Azaadi', organised by an organisation named 'United Against Hate'.Later Khalid said, "There is an atmosphere of fear in the country, and anybody who speaks against the government is threatened.
First Published on Aug 13, 2018 03:05 pm